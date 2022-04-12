GMB congratulates Alex Beresford on engagement but the new bride of the GMB presenter didn’t know who she was

Alex Beresford of Good Morning Britain is engaged. The star announced the good news via social media and with the 41-year-old keeping her love life a secret for now, a lot of her fans are wondering who the lucky lady is.

The soon-to-be bride, 29, grew up in Australia, and now works in e-commerce operations for a top restaurant. She was introduced to Alex through a mutual friend, and had no idea who her future fiancé was at the time, as he had never seen her on television.

Alex and Imogen have been dating since August 2020, and ended a long-distance relationship between Alex’s hometown, Bristol and London. On their first date, 29 year old Imogen came…