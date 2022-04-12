GMB’s Alex Beresford announces engagement to girlfriend he met on a blind date

Alex Beresford is engaged! Image: Hello!/Shutterstock

Good Morning Britain presenter Alex Beresford has announced her engagement to girlfriend Imogen McKay.

The 41-year-old GMB presenter proposed to 29-year-old Imogen on New Year’s Day while they were on vacation in Majorca. The couple started dating in August 2020 after a friend set them on a blind date.

talking to Hello! Magazine, Alex said: “I was single for some time and ready for a new relationship. But I …