GMB’s Alex Beresford announces engagement to girlfriend he met on a blind date

11 April 2022, 15:25 | Updated: 11 April 2022, 15:36
Good Morning Britain presenter Alex Beresford has announced her engagement to girlfriend Imogen McKay.
Alex Beresford has announced that he is engaged to his girlfriend Imogen McKay after dating for a year and a half.
The 41-year-old GMB presenter proposed to 29-year-old Imogen on New Year’s Day while they were on vacation in Majorca. The couple started dating in August 2020 after a friend set them on a blind date.
talking to Hello! Magazine, Alex said: “I was single for some time and ready for a new relationship. But I …
