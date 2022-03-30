GME and AMC pause for volatility amid mini mem stock boom

Both GameStop (GME) and AMC (AMC) stocks were briefly halted on Tuesday morning for volatility amid the recent rally in ‘meme stocks’.

Shares of the video game retailer fell to $199 a piece during the morning session before falling below its opening levels. GME ended the day down 5% at $179.90.

Cinema chain operator AMC stock soared as high as $34 this morning and closed the session at $29.44.

For the past week and a half, the flagship meme shares have registered a decline.

GameStop shares jumped last Wednesday after chairman Ryan Cohen Bought 100,000 shares of the video game retailer.

Earlier this month, AMC announced that it was buying stake in gold and silver mining company Hycroft Mining Holding Corp (HYMC).

Adam Aron, the cinema chain’s CEO, told Reuters that AMC rose 45% in one day on Monday.