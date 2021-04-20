LATEST

GNGW Vs GWN Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Lineups Kick-Off Timing Korean League

GNGW Vs GWN Live Score

In right this moment’s match of Korean League, we now have group Gangwon FC enjoying in opposition to the group Gwangju on twentieth April. The match will begin at 3:30 pm. Each of the group has scored properly within the match and looking out ahead to successful right this moment’s match. Let’s begin the prediction with group Gangwon FC who has performed a complete of 10 matches within the league the place they’ve received 7 matches and misplaced 3 matches. Not too long ago they’ve performed s match in opposition to the group JNB on twelfth April the place the opposing group scored 2 objectives and group GWN scored 3 objectives and received the match. The group is at second place within the league standings.

On the opposite facet group, GNGW has performed a complete of 10 matches within the league the place they’ve received 5 matches and misplaced 5 matches. They’ve lately performed a match in opposition to the group SE on thirteenth April the place they scored 3 factors and the opponent group managed to attain 4 objectives and received the match. The group is at 4th place within the league standings. Let’s see who’s going to win this match.

GNGW Vs GWN dwell rating:

Match: GNGW Vs GWN Korean League 2021

Date: twentieth April 2021

Time: 03:30pm

Gangwon FC Squad:

Kim Jie-Hyeon, Kim Younger-Bin, Lee Yeong-Jae, Kim Younger-Bin, Lim Chae-Min, Kim Oh-Kyu, Shin Kwang-Hoon, Cho Jae-Wan, Kim Seung-Dae, Lee Kwang-Yeon, Shim Kwang-Hoon

Gwangju Squad:

S Dae-Kim, Okay-Hun-Shin, H-Sik-Lee, G-Yeong-Han, Y-Jae-Lee, Okay-Yeon-Lee, J-Hun-Jo, Okay-Jung-Kim, H-In -Lee, O-Kyu-Kim, TNakazato

GNGW Vs GWN Dream11 Prediction:

The important thing participant of group GWN shall be G-yeong-Han who has scored 7 objectives within the 10 matches. He’s the ahead participant and extra more likely to be the group captain. H-Sik-Lee has scored 6 objectives in 9 matches and he’s a defensive participant of the group. Okay-Hun-Shin would be the midfield participant who has scored 5 objectives within the 10 matches. The group is at third place within the league standings and has the potential to win right this moment’s match within the league. GNGW key participant shall be Shin- Kwang- Hoon who has scored 7 objectives within the 10 matches.

He’s the only option for the captaincy and performed as a ahead participant within the match. The defender participant shall be Kim- Younger Bin who has scored 6 objectives in 9 matches and he’s the hardest participant to compete with. Kim-Ji- Hyeon would be the midfield participant who has scored 6 objectives within the 10 matches. He has performed every match within the league. There are increased probabilities of group GWN to din right this moment’s match. To know extra about this text keep linked to us.

