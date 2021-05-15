ENTERTAINMENT

Go Airlines files draft papers for IPO worth Rs 3,600 crore

Mumbai: Budget carrier Go Airlines has filed its draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) ahead of its planned IPO. The IPO is managed by ICICI Securities, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley. According to DRHP, the airline wants to raise Rs 3,600 crore through issue of new shares.

Indigo and SpiceJet are listed. The erstwhile Jet Airways and Kingfisher, which had stopped flying in the past decade, were also listed.

Go First is raising money at a time when Kovid has severely affected the financial condition of all airlines and is trying to raise funds. India’s largest airline (in terms of passenger flight) IndiGo last week decided to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through “an issue of equity shares through placement of qualified institutions”. IndiGo has had a proposal from Qatar Airways chief Akbar Al Baker for years to invest in it whenever promoter Rahul Bhatia gives his approval for it.

Vistara owners, Tata group and Singapore Airlines have invested Rs 465 crore in full service carriers – the fourth installment during the epidemic since last April. Since last April, all the promoters have put together Rs 2,000 crore.

