Go back in time with Taylor Swift’s ‘Fearless’ album: All the best memes – Film Daily

Hey Swifties, 2008 is calling! Taylor Swift just dropped the re-release of her iconic Fearless album, which included not just the original Fearless album, but the deluxe version, along with her  2010 single “Today Was a Fairytale” and six brand new songs as well! To say the very least, Swifties all around the world have certainly not been disappointed. Check out all the best Twitter memes to celebrate with here!

Contents hide
1 Welcome back to the family
2 Owned by Taylor Swift
3 Then vs. now
4 A little miscommunication
5 “You Belong With Me”
6 “Hey Stephen” to “White Horse”
7 “Were you just kidding??”
8 Cowgirl
9 Watch out, Scooter
10 Goodbye, Fearless 2008

Welcome back to the family

If you’re not sure why Taylor Swift is planning to re-record album after album, it’s a long story, but basically, the pop star tried to take back the rights of her music from the hands of a man who has not been very kind to her throughout her career (Yes, we’re looking right at you, Scooter Braun). While she was unsuccessful, she decided to say “screw it” and re-record all her old music instead to get what she wanted. A queen.

Owned by Taylor Swift

Now, the Fearless album is also owned by Taylor Swift, joining in with evermore, folklore, and Lover. Yay!

Then vs. now

If you grew up with Taylor Swift, then this one’s for you. Taylor raised us!

A little miscommunication

One fan tried to show their love for the song “Tell Me Why (Taylor’s Version)” from the new album, but another Taylor Swift fan took those words a little too seriously.

“You Belong With Me”

Ahh, the ultimate song about unrequited love. It still hits just as hard over a decade later, too.

“Hey Stephen” to “White Horse”

This sums up the mood transition from the two songs perfectly. If you need us, we’ll be bawling to the lyrics “I’m not a princess/This ain’t a fairytale/I’m gonna find someone someday who might actually treat me well”.

“Were you just kidding??”

We can’t help but also mention the re-release of the Fearless album has also unearthed all the very old drama shared between Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas. Jake Gyllenhaal, John Mayer, Kanye West. . . you’re all next.

Cowgirl

This Fearless re-release has us all crying, smiling, laughing, and dancing in yee-haw.

Watch out, Scooter

Using Taylor Swift lyrics to turn it back around on Scooter. . . Swifties are clever.

Goodbye, Fearless 2008

While the 2008 version of Fearless will always have a place in our nostalgic hearts, it’s time to say goodbye and move on to bigger and better things. And by bigger and better, we mean Fearless (Taylor’s Version)!

