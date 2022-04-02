Go inside the making of Moonfall’s sci-fi megastructure with behind-the-scenes clips

What secrets might be hidden inside Earth’s lunar satellite? That was the difficult question facing the design team behind the director Roland Emmerichlatest disaster shock, moonfall, Viewers can learn more about the film’s creative process in our exclusive featurette from Lionsgate’s home release. Apocalyptic Thrill Ride is available now on digital with physical copies going on sale later this month.

“People have never seen the inside of the Moon,” writer/producer/composer Harold Klosser explains in the video below. “When you talk to a production designer, it’s not like, ‘Hey, we’re going to go inside St. Peter’s Cathedral and we’re doing a scene there.’ It’s like, ‘We need to do you inside the moon.'”

“We saw the inside of the Moon as a ship, and we did all our reasoning and …