Go on the craziest road trip ever with the first movie trailer for ‘Zola’ – FilmyOne.com

Unsurprisingly, in today’s fast paced internet world, we get a lot of wild stories from the internet. Sure, there’s a 50-50 chance that they are some sort of ARG (alternate reality game), but that doesn’t make them any less addictive to read. At the top of the “that was wild” list is the Zola Twitter thread. In fact, this thread was so insane that they made a movie about it.

Yes. Really. This whole thing starts in 2015, when we were innocent, and Twitter user @_zolarmoon shares a story about a trip to Florida she took with a woman she met at Hooters. From that moment on it just gets wilder. The Zola thread is an internet legend right now. The movie has been years in the making, but the first trailer has been dropped.

And, oh boy, it’s gotten even wilder.

Contents hide
1 A brief summary of the Zola thread
2 The trailer
3 When is the movie Zola get out?

A brief summary of the Zola thread

@_Zolarmoon’s original thread has since been removed, although she talks about it on her account, which is still running under the same name. In fact, the couple, Zola and Jessica, met a Hooters and the next day they decided to strip down together in Florida. It starts to spiral when Jess decides to prostitute herself and takes Zola for the ride in the process.

Along the way, Jessica tries to deal with her psycho ex-pimp, Zola acting as a madam, from a kidnapping and possible murder. It’s one of the most insane Florida weekend stories you’ll ever hear in your life. If you can find screenshots of the thread, we recommend that you read it. We are still fascinated by it for almost six years.

This, of course, led to a movie version of the 148 tweet thread, which premiered at Sundance last year. However, now we have the first trailer for the movie. You’re about to go crazy with the movie of this Zola.

The trailer

The trailer for the movie version of Zola has been released. It’s just as overly insane as the thread it was based on. Seeing this trailer felt like whiplash, we’ve gone through a range of emotions here, folks. Frankly, we also think we might have gotten in touch or something. Pretty sure we’ve ever seen God watching this trailer.

What time are we living in, huh? Zola will probably start a precedent now. Movies based on Twitter threads. I’m not looking forward to the story based on the scary AF ‘Dear David’ story, let’s tell you. The film stars Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, Nicholas Braun, Ari’el Stachel and Colman Domingo. Janicza Brown directed and co-wrote Zola with Jeremy O. Harris.

When is the movie Zola get out?

Since we live in 2021 and are still in the midst of a global pandemic, we don’t have an official release date for it ZolaWhat we do know about the film is that according to the trailer, it will be released sometime in the summer of 2021. However, the Wikipedia page has a release date of June 30, 2021 for the US. So take that with the grain of salt you bring with every Wikipedia article.

Either way, the Zola movie promises to get wild. Who wouldn’t want a comic to go horribly wrong on a wild Florida weekend? It’s probably not the strangest thing that ever happened in Florida. As for social media ideas turned into movies? We’re still waiting for that Rihanna & Lupita Nyong’o heist movie, please & thank you.

