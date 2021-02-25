LATEST

Goa Home Guard Recruitment 2021 Application Form 296 Posts

Post Name: Fitter: Home guard volunteer Vacancy at 296 posts.
brief information: Home Guard and Civil Defense Organization Goa Has issued Latest notification for Goa Home Guard Recruitment Belongs to 2021 Home guard volunteer Vacancy On 296 posts. Candidates want to apply through the official website goa.gov.in 31/03/2021.

Those candidates are interested in the following Home Guards and Civil Defense Organization Goa Can fill vacancy 2021 and all eligibility criteria Goa Home Guard Notification Goa Home Guard Jobs apply online before 2021. Below is a brief description of the official notification of Home Guard and Civil Defense Organization Goa. Goa Home Guard Application Form 2021 age limit, educational qualification, other details Goa Home Guard Recruitment 2021 selection process, application fee, and Home security job in civil security organization Goa How to apply are given below.

Eligibility

  • Candidates must have 8th class or equivalent from a recognized Board / University / Institute.
Important date

  • Starting date for submission of application: 25/02/2021.
  • Last date for submission of application: 31/03/2021.
Application fee

  • Please go to the official notification.
pay scale

  • Home guard volunteer post salary Rupee. 25000 / – (Temporary).
Age Range

  • minimum age: 20 years.
  • Maximum Age: 50 years.
Selection Process

  • Physical Test (qualifying run).
  • Height.
  • Written exam.
  • oral test.
how to apply

  • Method of application: through Offline
  • Job Location: Goa.
Interested candidates can read the full notification before applying online.
