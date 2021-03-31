Goa Police SI & Constable Recruitment 2021: Applications are Invited for 1097 Post, Apply Before April 30- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

LATEST

Goa Police SI & Constable Recruitment 2021: Applications are Invited for 1097 Post, Apply Before April 30

Goa Police SI & Constable Recruitment 2021
– PC : My Result Plus

The applications are invited by the Goa Police for 1097 police constable, police sub-inspector. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Goa Police before April 30, 2021.

Goa Police SI & Constable Recruitment 2021 Details:
Post: Police Sub-Inspector
No. of Vacancy: 145
Pay Scale: Pay Matrix Level- 6 Rs 35400-112400

Post: Police Constable
No. of Vacancy: 857
Pay Scale: Pay Matrix Level-2 Rs 19900-63200

Post: Searcher
No. of Vacancy: 1
Pay Scale: Pay Matrix Level-6 Rs 35400-112400

Post: Assistant Sub-Inspector (wireless Operator)
No. of Vacancy: 6
Pay Scale: Pay Matrix Level-4 Rs 25500-81100

Post: Photographer
No. of Vacancy: 1
Pay Scale: Pay Matrix Level-2 Rs 19900-63200

Post: Laboratory Technician
No. of Vacancy: 2
Pay Scale: Pay Matrix Level-4 Rs 25500-81100

Post: Police Constable (Bandman) (male candidates)
No. of Vacancy: 11
Pay Scale: Pay Matrix Level-2 Rs 19900-63200

Post: Police Constable (Mast Luskar) (male candidates)
No. of Vacancy: 1
Pay Scale: Pay Matrix Level-2 Rs 19900-63200

Post: Police Constable (Wireless Messenger)
No. of Vacancy: 29
Pay Scale: Pay Matrix Level-2 Rs 19900-63200

Post: Stenographer
No. of Vacancy: 10
Pay Scale: Pay Matrix Level-4 Rs 25500-81100

Post: Lower Division Clerk
No. of Vacancy: 34
Pay Scale: Pay Matrix Level-2 Rs 19900-63200

Goa Police SI & Constable Recruitment 2021 Selection Procedure: Applicants for the posts of Police Sub Inspector and Police Constable will be selected on the basis of Document Verification (DV), Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Written Examination. Applicants for the post of Police Constable (Mast Lasker) and Stenographer will be selected on the basis of DV, Practical Test, and Written Examination. For the other posts, applicants will be selected on the basis of DV and written examination.

Last Date to Submit Application Form: April 30, 2021

Goa Police SI & Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification: citizen.goapolice.gov.in

