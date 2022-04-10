GOAL: Enderlech’s sweat against KV Kortrijk and Hoedt causes penalties

It is not easy for RSC Anderlecht against KV Kortrijk. In the opening phase, Purple and White trailed after Wesley Hoedt made a penalty error. Sainsbury converted the penalty.
It is not easy for RSC Anderlecht against KV Kortrijk. In the opening phase, Purple and White trailed after Wesley Hoedt made a penalty error. Sainsbury converted the penalty.
Five minutes later it was Joshua Zirczyk who leveled Anderlecht. Anderlecht still has hard work to do as KAA Gent take the lead against the OHL.
video player
watch latest video
more videos
Read Full News