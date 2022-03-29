Goalkeeper Miguel Van Dam (28) lost an unfair battle with leukemia: “He left for his last match”. Jupiter Pro League

Miguel Van Damme started out as a striker at FC Lembecke, but was retrained as a goalkeeper in Maldegem. There he made his first-team debut at the age of 17, after which he was picked up by Cercle Brugge two years later.

A year later, trainer Lorenzo Stellens allowed him to smell the real thing for the first time, although he remained primarily a couch potato in those first seasons. This changed when Cercle moved to second grade and the association played the Van Damme card outright in the round.

As he began to establish his name in the football world, disaster struck. During the trials for the new season, Van Damme was diagnosed with leukemia. Instead of a difficult training camp, the goalkeeper faced a grueling course of chemotherapy.

Van Damme recovered and was declared fine. Yet he would be under the bar only 5 times, the last time during the play-offs in 2019. Over and over again, the animal in his body reappeared and grabbed him – despite an admirable …