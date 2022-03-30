Goals and Highlights: Ecuador 1-1 Argentina in Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifier | 03/29/2022

Thank you for joining us
95´
The match was extended due to a VAR review.
85´
Ecuador insists on looking for the equalizer and receives 7 shots but only 1 on goal, while Argentina have 6 shots and 2 goals.
80´
Last 10 minutes of the match and Argentina are closer to the second goal than equalizer Ecuador.
75´
There has been a lot of physical contact in the match and the rhythm of the game has been lost.
65´
A minor scuffle breaks out in midfield after a foul
55´
Ecuador’s Castillo and Cassado have yellow cards, while Argentina’s Mac Allister has yellow cards.
50
The match remains in a tense standoff as neither…
Read Full News