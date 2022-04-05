VAVEL logo

Goals and Highlights: Sheffield United 1-0 QPR in EFL Championship 2022 | 04/05/2022

4:59 pm9 hours ago

4:40 pm9 hours ago

it’s all over

The match ends, Sheffield United get three crucial points to move up the table and dream about a Premier League play-off.

4:32 pm9 hours ago

86

Close to a double! Norwood dropped a shot that went over the crossbar.

4:28 pm9 hours ago

83

Dykes tried to bowl the ball to equalize the spectators.

4:25 pm10 hours ago

81´

Last minute of the match! The match is about to end and Sheffield United would like to win the match at any cost.

3:32 pm10 hours ago

end of first half

Between the first part of the duel…


