Goals and total football for 5-1 in Córdoba

Win, Like and Score. Defense and justice is approximated as that phrase, one of the common sights in football. The thing is, the Beccacece team doesn’t stop to wonder. This time, he overcame Toleres, won 5–1 in Córdoba, and registered his fourth consecutive win as a visitor. But beyond the cataract of goals, the game left some pearls to frame and served as a synthesis to explain what and how Florencio Varela’s team plays.

Fernandez’s two goals were true gems. But Halkon’s fourth goal seems to be the philosophical stone of Becca’s football. Here, an X-ray of the goal: Goalkeeper Ansane came out with his central marker on the left and opened for former Racing, Soto. The side played with Haachen who left…