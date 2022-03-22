Godfall: Former PlayStation Console Exclusive Coming to Xbox in April | Xbox One

PlayStation 5 launch title, but also available on PC via the Epic Games Store, many Xbox gamers thought they could play Godfall in May 2021. And for good reason, we found on the trailers of the game the mention of a six-month console exclusivity. It is finally only today that Gearbox announces the arrival of its title on Xbox platforms and on Steam.
Godfall Ultimate Edition arrive sur Xbox
Scheduled for April 7, you won’t have to wait very long to enjoy Godfall Ultimate Edition on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Steam. This version promises to immerse you in this slasher looter for a few hours since it includes the base game, the Fire & Darkness expansion, as well as the skins included in the pre-orders and in the Ascended version.
In addition to being playable alone, Aperion can be traveled with two or even three for a cooperative experience. In other words, between Godfall and Tiny Tina’s WonderlandsGearbox undertakes to make you share moments with friends at the beginning of the year.
Aperion is on the verge of destruction. You play as the last of the Valorian Knights, warriors of divine essence master of hand-to-hand combat equipped with legendary armor called Valorantes. Slash your enemies as you ascend through the elemental realms, and challenge the mad god, Macros, who awaits you at the top. Reach the heights in Godfall, the one-of-a-kind action RPG and loot slasher.
- Venture through exotic landscapes: aerial reefs of the Water Kingdom, crimson forests underground of the Earth Kingdom and many more
- Master all five unique playstyle weapon classes and an array of greatswords, polearms, warhammers, greatswords, and dual blades
- Gain experience levels, learn new skills and discover legendary weapons with devastating effects on the battlefield
- Unlock 12 Valorantes, zodiac-inspired divine armors that will give you the strength to cut to pieces any enemy that stands between Macros and you
- Come and test your skills in the Tower of Trials and face the most formidable enemies to win exceptional loot
- Fight solo or alongside friends in three-player online PvE co-op