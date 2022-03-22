Godfall: Former PlayStation Console Exclusive Coming to Xbox in April | Xbox One

PlayStation 5 launch title, but also available on PC via the Epic Games Store, many Xbox gamers thought they could play Godfall in May 2021. And for good reason, we found on the trailers of the game the mention of a six-month console exclusivity. It is finally only today that Gearbox announces the arrival of its title on Xbox platforms and on Steam.

Godfall Ultimate Edition arrive sur Xbox

Scheduled for April 7, you won’t have to wait very long to enjoy Godfall Ultimate Edition on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Steam. This version promises to immerse you in this slasher looter for a few hours since it includes the base game, the Fire & Darkness expansion, as well as the skins included in the pre-orders and in the Ascended version.

In addition to being playable alone, Aperion can be traveled with two or even three for a cooperative experience. In other words, between Godfall and Tiny Tina’s WonderlandsGearbox undertakes to make you share moments with friends at the beginning of the year.