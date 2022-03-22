Godfall: PlayStation console exclusivity makes its way to Xbox

Although it did not leave lasting memories when it was released, Godfall is an action game that depicts nice graphics, while being assisted by dynamic and demanding fights. Based on a repetitive structure, it has a rich bestiary (more than fifteen bosses) and the advantage of being playable in cooperation for up to three players. Restricted since its release to PlayStation consoles and the PC world, it will soon be available on Xbox machines!

Considered a technological showcase when it was released, Godfall is the work of the Counterplay Games studio. Designed to exploit new generation machines and the latest graphics cards, it looks like a good big beat’em up – Where Slasher Looter according to the developers – in which the player walks through multiple environments by evolving his experience according to the clashes. Some will consider that the game is limited to food, but Godfall nevertheless has a lot of qualities to show. In this third-person adventure, the player embodies a mythological hero who must get rid of the minions of his own brother, Macros. While the siblings are torn apart, the avatar will have to defeat countless enemies. Hand-to-hand combat, ranged techniques, magic spells… everything is good for defeating the bad guys!

A SILKY SET FOR LATEST-GENERATION GAMEPLAY

Obviously, Godfall had a certain weight because it was one of the first next-gen games unveiled. However, do not expect mountains and wonders, but expect a nice release in a really neat universe. VSWell, we move forward, we tap, we go to another area and so on, but the game offers a few moments of exploration (to recover collectibles), no less than 70 different enemies and the obligation to boost your character ( equipment, armory, skills, resources) to withstand increasingly formidable adversaries. With its flashy artistic direction and its ultra-dynamic fights (including some nice finish moves), Godfall has well deserved to open up to owners of Xbox consoles. A game to discover!

Godfall: Ultimate Edition will be available on April 7, 2022 on Xbox Series and Xbox One consoles. The “Exalted” update, which adds new content and major improvements, will be available on the same date on all media.

