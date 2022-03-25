LATEST

‘Godfather’ of powerlifting passes away at 74

Posted on
'Godfather' of powerlifting passes away at 74

Louie Simmons, the ‘godfather’ of powerlifting, has died at the age of 74.

The cause of death of the lifting champion is not yet disclosed.

1

Westside Barbell founder Louis Simmons has diedcredit: youtube/anika

In a statement, Westside Barbell said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Louis Simmons.

“We will make a formal announcement after the loss process.”

This statement was published with a quote from Dylan Thomas’ poem Don’t Go Gentle Into That Good Night.

Simmons is the founder of Westside Barbell, an elite powerlifting gym located in Columbus, ohio,

Denver Broncos stadium is on fire as black clouds of smoke blow from the building
Aaron Rodgers 'signed' to $200m contract making him the highest paid star in NFL history

Passionate about training in his early 20s, he was touted as one of the best strength coaches in the world.

During his career, he played with legendary powerlifters Chuck Vogelfull, Jim…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

657
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
547
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
481
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
456
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
437
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
422
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
413
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
399
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
397
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top