‘Godfather’ of powerlifting passes away at 74

Louie Simmons, the ‘godfather’ of powerlifting, has died at the age of 74.

The cause of death of the lifting champion is not yet disclosed.

1 Westside Barbell founder Louis Simmons has died credit: youtube/anika

In a statement, Westside Barbell said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Louis Simmons.

“We will make a formal announcement after the loss process.”

This statement was published with a quote from Dylan Thomas’ poem Don’t Go Gentle Into That Good Night.

Simmons is the founder of Westside Barbell, an elite powerlifting gym located in Columbus, ohio,

Passionate about training in his early 20s, he was touted as one of the best strength coaches in the world.

During his career, he played with legendary powerlifters Chuck Vogelfull, Jim…