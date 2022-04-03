Godoy Cruz and Estudiants stage a goalless draw in Mendoza

Godoy Cruz and Estudiants de la Plata drew 3-3 in Mendoza this Saturday, placing La Plata’s team as the only leaders in Zone B of the Professional League Cup between Boca and Arsenal tonight. Looking forward to the match at The Bombonera.

The match, corresponding to the eighth date of the tournament, was played at the Malvinas Argentinas Stadium in the capital of Mendoza, and left a bitter taste among local supporters, as Godoy Cruz scored three points.

Students now add 15 units, one more than Boca, while Godoy Cruz has 9 and ranks tenth in Zone B.

The locals, who always remained on the scoreboard, scored from penalty kicks via Ezequiel Bullaud (2) and Martín Ojeda, and converted for Ricardo Zielinski’s team…