New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd on Thursday said it has sold 855 houses worth Rs 1,650 crore within a year of the commissioning of the Godrej Woods project in Noida.

This includes sales of Rs 509 crore in March 2021 and Rs 1,141 crore so far in FY 2021-22, the company said in a statement.

Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties said, “Noida is an important market for us, and we will try to maintain and accelerate this momentum in the years to come.”