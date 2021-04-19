Godson Rudolph Wiki, Biography, Images, Music

Godson Rudolph, a visually impaired musician and an unbiased artist. He was born with retinal degeneration and slowly misplaced imaginative and prescient on the age of 4. He studied in a blind college, discovered Braille training. He accomplished his commencement in English literature at MCC. Now he’s pursuing a level in Laptop software. With an bold mindset and to beat his challenges he discovered to play devices like Piano, Drums, Tabla, Recorder, and Guitar.
Godson began composing tunes of his personal and likewise launched his 1st album on the age of 17. He is without doubt one of the most interesting examples of turning incapacity into a capability. This unbiased artist lately composed an album track titled “Legal Crush” The track options Prepare dinner with Comali fame Ashwin and the attractive Tanya Ravichandran. The rockstar Anirudh ravichander has given lovely vocal to this track. This new single shall be launched on April 16, 2021
Godson Rudolph Official Social Profiles
instagram.com/godsonrudolph/
twitter.com/GodsonRudolph
youtube.com/channel/UClW5qzFVgNQWaLXZc7sDYRg
Godson Rudolph Biography
|Identify
|Godson Rudolph
|Actual Identify
|Godson Rudolph
|Nickname
|Godson
|Occupation
|Musician, an unbiased artist
|Date of Delivery
|But to be up to date
|Age
|But to be up to date
|Household
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: Nandini Nadakumar
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Girlfriends
|But to be up to date
|Spouse
|But to be up to date
|Youngsters
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Christian
|Instructional Qualification
|Graduate in English Literature
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|School
|Madras Christain faculty
|Hobbies
|Listening to Music and Sound Engineering
|Delivery Place
|But to be up to date
|Hometown
|Chennai
|Present Metropolis
|Chennai
|Nationality
|Indian
Godson Rudolph Attention-grabbing Info
- He additionally appeared in Trinity Grade exams and began composing small tunes.
- His favourite instrument Piano
- He additionally began a Music Band named “CheckMate”
