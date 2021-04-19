LATEST

Godson Rudolph Wiki, Biography, Images, Music

Godson Rudolph

Godson Rudolph, a visually impaired musician and an unbiased artist. He was born with retinal degeneration and slowly misplaced imaginative and prescient on the age of 4. He studied in a blind college, discovered Braille training. He accomplished his commencement in English literature at MCC. Now he’s pursuing a level in Laptop software. With an bold mindset and to beat his challenges he discovered to play devices like Piano, Drums, Tabla, Recorder, and Guitar.

Godson began composing tunes of his personal and likewise launched his 1st album on the age of 17. He is without doubt one of the most interesting examples of turning incapacity into a capability. This unbiased artist lately composed an album track titled “Legal Crush” The track options Prepare dinner with Comali fame Ashwin and the attractive Tanya Ravichandran. The rockstar Anirudh ravichander has given lovely vocal to this track. This new single shall be launched on April 16, 2021

instagram.com/godsonrudolph/

twitter.com/GodsonRudolph

youtube.com/channel/UClW5qzFVgNQWaLXZc7sDYRg

Identify Godson Rudolph
Actual Identify Godson Rudolph
Nickname Godson
Occupation Musician, an unbiased artist
Date of Delivery But to be up to date
Age But to be up to date
Household Father: But to be up to date
Mom: Nandini Nadakumar
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Girlfriends But to be up to date
Spouse But to be up to date
Youngsters But to be up to date
Faith Christian
Instructional Qualification Graduate in English Literature
Faculty But to be up to date
School Madras Christain faculty
Hobbies Listening to Music and Sound Engineering
Delivery Place But to be up to date
Hometown Chennai
Present Metropolis Chennai
Nationality Indian

  • He additionally appeared in Trinity Grade exams and began composing small tunes.
  • His favourite instrument Piano
  • He additionally began a Music Band named “CheckMate”

