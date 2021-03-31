Godzilla vs Kong 2021 Movie Watch Online on HBO Max – Film Daily

The ultimate beast-off, watch Godzilla vs Kong online now as WarnerBros releases another 2021 title straight to streaming and VOD platforms. The fourth instalment in Legendary’s MonsterVerse franchise, Adam Wingard’s foray into these monstrous Titans is now available to watch with a HBO Max subscription for those in the US

Following on from Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island (2017), and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), it seems inevitable that these two should cross paths. Yes, Earth’s remaining Titans finally meet, with humanity caught in the crossfire of their destructive path as they come to blows.

How TO Watch Godzilla vs Kong online

Release date: March 24, 2021

Director: Adam Wingard

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgård, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry

Run time: 1 hour, 53 minutes

Rating: 12A

Watch in US: subscribe to HBO Max

What Time Is Godzilla vs. Kong Released on HBO Max?

Godzilla vs. Kong will be available to stream on HBO Max on Wednesday, March 31st at 3:01am ET / 12:01am PT.

How to watch Godzilla vs Kong in the US

In the US, Godzilla vs Kong is out now in cinemas and also available to watch right now on HBO Max. However, HBO Max is currently not available in the UK or other countries outside of the US.

If you’re in the US though and aren’t a subscriber to HBO Max, you can sign up for $14.99 a month. The movie will be available to watch on HBO Max for 31 days from its theatrical release.

You can also watch Godzilla vs Kong for free if you add HBO Max to your Hulu subscription, giving you a seven-day free trial to HBO Max. It will cost $14.99 a month after your trial is up.

Ahead of the release of Godzilla vs Kong, we spoke to director Adam Wingard about the challenge of making the human storyline as compelling as the titan battle, as well as the Blair Witch trick he used to bring the battles to life.

“On that movie, I used to always have an airhorn on hand. I called it my ‘scare’ horn. If I needed a big jolt from an actor, I’d give them a little buzz with that thing, and it was really effective. So this was like the big monster version of that,” he explained.

How to watch Godzilla vs Kong in the UK

With cinemas still closed in the UK, Godzilla vs Kong will be available to rent at home from tomorrow (April 1). It will likely cost £15.99 to rent for a 48-hour window, like other recent Warner Bros titles such as Tom & Jerry: The Movie.

If you want to wait to see it on the big screen, you’ll have to wait until at least April 12 when drive-in cinemas are allowed to reopen. The likes of The Drive In and Nightflix are set to show Godzilla vs Kong from that date.

Cinemas in the UK are set to start reopening from May 17, but it’s unclear if Godzilla vs Kong will get a release once they do.

How to watch Godzilla vs Kong across the rest of the world

Godzilla vs Kong received its theatrical release internationally on March 24 with the possibility to watch Godzilla vs Kong in countries and cities where cinemas have begun to reopen.

For those looking to stay home and watch from the comfort of their own home, we anticipate paid VOD to be available across the likes of Amazon Prime Video internationally, as well as iTunes and Google Play Store.

This means you’ll be able to rent the movie to watch at your leisure. In the UK Godzilla vs Kong will be available to rent from April 1 for £15.99 if previous WarnerBros releases are anything to go by, likely with the option to also rent from Sky Store for Sky customers.

Canada will be able to watch along with the US on March 31, with a home premier available on Google Play Store, Cineplex Store, and iTunes.

Down under, you can watch Godzilla vs Kong what is fast becoming ‘the old fashion way’. Cinemas – remember them? With the ongoing health crisis appearing to have calmed down over in Oz, you’ll be able to watch on the big screen.