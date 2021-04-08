Godzilla vs. Kong free movies streaming: How to watch online? – Film Daily

So you’ve watched the epic clash between Godzilla vs. Kong, streaming now on HBO Max. If you just tuned in to see these monster legends smackdown like it’s the WWE, you might not know that this is actually the fourth installment in Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse, spanning the past seven years and all leading up to this thrilling finale.

Originally envisioned as an American reboot of Godzilla, Legendary was able to acquire the complicated rights to King Kong to establish a Godzilla-Kong cinematic universe, and the rest is history. Each film in the franchise is connected by Monarch, a secret government agency dedicated to researching and controlling the Titans (the MonsterVerse version of Kaiju).

While there was obvious set-up in Godzilla vs. Kong for potential sequels, Legendary and Warner Bros have yet to announce any future MonsterVerse movies (although a new animated series set in the same universe titled Skull Island is in the works at Netflix). But if you’re looking to catch up on everything that led up to the explosive rivalry between Godzilla and Kong, here’s how to watch all the MonsterVerse movies online.

Where to Stream Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) Free Online

Looking for the latest installment to the MonsterVerse? HBO Max is the only place to watch Godzilla vs. Kong online right now — you won’t be able to find it on iTunes, Amazon or any of the other usual video-on-demand sites. Godzilla vs. Kong debuted on HBO Max March 31, the same day as its U.S. theatrical release.

What Are the MonsterVerse Movies and How Many Are There?

The so-called “MonsterVerse” franchise currently includes four movies: Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of Monsters, and the latest, Godzilla vs. Kong, along with the Skull Island-inspired Netflix show currently in development.

Want to watch the MonsterVerse movies online? You can stream all four MonsterVerse films online free right now, which we’ve rounded up below.

Godzilla vs. Kong is a 2021 American monster film directed by Adam Wingard. A sequel

to Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) and Kong: Skull Island (2017), it is the fourth film

in Legendary’s MonsterVerse. The film is also the 36th film in the Godzilla franchise, the

12th film in the King Kong franchise, and the fourth Godzilla film to be completely

produced by a Hollywood studio.[b] The film stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby

Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison,

Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir.

In the film, the titular monsters clash in a spectacular battle for the ages. The project was

announced in October 2015 when Legendary announced plans for a shared cinematic

universe between Godzilla and King Kong. The film’s writers room was assembled in

March 2017, and Wingard was announced as the director in May 2017. Principal

photography began in November 2018 in Hawaii, Australia and Hong Kong, and wrapped

in April 2021.

How to Stream Godzilla vs. Kong Free

Another way to watch Godzilla vs. Kong for free? You can get HBO Max for free through AT&T if you subscribe to one of their unlimited phone, TV and internet plans. To activate, download the HBO Max app, sign in with your AT&T or DIRECTV login credentials and start streaming HBO Max for free.

HBO Max is also officially available on Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices as well, in addition to PlayStation 5, Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex.

Can You See Godzilla vs. Kong in Movie Theaters?

Given that this is a blockbuster action movie in which two massive monsters fight each other, the theatrical experience is ideal. And now that the vaccine rollout is increasing rapidly (especially in the United States), more and more people are feeling safe to return to movie theaters. To that end, Godzilla vs. Kong is playing in theaters nationwide starting March 31st – including IMAX theaters – and is likely to have the biggest box office of any movie in a full year.

So yes, you can see Godzilla vs. Kong in movie theaters across the U.S. and worldwide. The film has already been released in a number of other countries, including China where it exceeded projections to debut with $70.3 million on opening weekend.

Godzilla vs. Kong Spoilers, Rating, What to Expect

Godzilla vs. Kong has a run time of 1 hour and 53 minutes and is rated PG-13. Returning cast members include Millie Bobbie Brown, Kyle Chandler, and Zhang Ziyi, while Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza González, Julian Dennison and Jessica Henwick all join the MonsterVerse in Godzilla vs. Kong.

“Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance,” the film’s synopsis states. “Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.”

Godzilla vs. Kong is one of the Warner Bros. films to be released this year on HBO Max alongside a full theatrical release. Warner Bros. has announced that its entire slate of tentpole 2021 films will debut on the streaming service on the same day the movie hits theaters.