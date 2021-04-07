Godzilla vs. Kong free streaming: where to watch full movie online? – Film Daily

Two legendary movie monsters face-off in the new film Godzilla vs. Kong. As expected, the battles between King Kong and Godzilla here are epic in scale and well executed, and should please fans of both movie franchises.

Godzilla vs Kong, as you might have guessed, pits Godzilla against King Kong. It will be the first time they have shared the silver screen since 1962.

The film is a sequel to both Kong: Skull Island (2017) and Godzilla: King of Monsters (2019), and sees Kong and Godzilla clash, meanwhile humanity is desperate to find a way to defeat them both.

How to watch Godzilla Vs. Kong online

In the U.S., Godzilla Vs. Kong is an HBO Max exclusive, meaning that the streamer is the only place to watch the movie legally.

In order to watch it on the streamer, viewers will have to pay for at least a month’s worth of access to the streamer. This costs $14.99. The service no longer offers a free trial to new customers.

There is a way, however, to watch HBO Max for free, meaning that viewers will be able to watch Godzilla Vs. Kong for nothing. They can do this by signing up to the HBO Max add-on on Hulu, where viewers get a free week before having to pay $14.99 a month.

As HBO Max is currently a U.S.-only service, other countries will get the movie on different streaming service and at different times. The U.K., for example, is getting the film on April 1 on premium video on demand (PVOD) services like Amazon, Sky and iTunes for an expected price of £15.99. In Canada meanwhile, Warner Bros. has reversed its decision to just release the film in cinemas, meaning that viewers will be able to buy the movie on PVOD services on March 31 for $24.99 CAD.

The film has already been released in Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Singapore, Taiwan, Argentina, Australia, South Korea, Mexico, The Netherlands, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, China, Spain and Vietnam (per IMDB).

The plot follows a team of explorers, led by Alexander Skarsgård and Rebecca Hall, as they attempt to find the fabled “Hollow Earth,” located in the center of the planet. Kong apparently has to come with them. It’s not really explained why Kong must join, besides potentially finding his true home (which is not Skull Island, I guess), but against his will, he does. Godzilla also wants to kill him, and while this plot point isn’t explained, you can probably chalk it up to apex predatory hierarchies.

From the initial dialogue between Skarsgård and Hall’s characters, the audience can immediately tell the direction of the film. Like the two previous Godzilla films, the inclusion of human characters is largely mindless and continuously detracts from the final product. This time around, the presence of human forces is not only distracting, but horribly developed. The writing is frustratingly rudimentary and often laughable.

For some, the less-than-stellar writing may not matter. After all, what really counts is the clash between the two box office titans. Unfortunately, this action is a sporadic mess. Godzilla and Kong are limited to two set pieces, which are viewable in nearly all marketing pieces for the movie. The fights are weirdly grounded as well. Instead of capitalizing on the unique nature of the “Hollow Earth” developed in the second act, the filmmakers abandon all of its otherworldly potential in favor of destroying a highly digitized, neon-soaked Hong Kong. The final product is thus a tedious and thoroughly disappointing waste.

That being said, the film, which is essentially 3-D animated, contains stunning visuals. Although the action grows tiresome and the acting is lackluster, the attention to detail in the visual effects is mind-blowing, and the result is often quite gorgeous.

My main frustration stems from the fact that the film fails to focus on the two characters that matter most — Kong and Godzilla. Godzilla’s character arc, which was imagined as a somewhat benevolent protector in the first two films, is completely abandoned, making his intentions for fighting Kong seem frivolous. Additionally, Kong, despite being the protagonist of the film, lacks any sentimental or memorable character moments. His relationship with Jia, a young, deaf child (played by Kaylee Hottle), while the highlight of the film, is in large part diminished by the chaotic mess of the third act.

Neither character has established reasons for fighting the other, and while that may not matter to all viewers, it’s important to remember that this is a film, not a WWE match. I am certainly not trying to hold a film called “Godzilla vs. Kong” to the same standard as “The Godfather” or “The Shawshank Redemption,” but the filmmakers should try to maintain some dignity, instead of pushing out a CGI-heavy, substanceless corporate product.

The film is not deep, and if you can get past the baseless dialogue, cringe-inducing performances, and incomprehensible plotline, I am certain you will enjoy (or at least tolerate) “Godzilla vs. Kong.” For the rest of us, I would simply recommend being intoxicated or to avoid at all costs.

What are the reviews saying?

Godzilla vs Kong has an average score of 62 on Metacritic, from 44 critic reviews.

i‘s own Francesca Steele gave the film four stars, saying it “may be overstuffed and underexplained, but the sheer spectacle and fight scenes are great to watch”.

“Godzilla and Kong battle it out against cavernous oceans, pink sunsets and, oblivious to the human cost, the neon skyscrapers of Hong Kong, in set pieces that are clear, elegant and brutal,” she says.

The Guardian‘s Benjamin Lee also gave it four stars, saying: “The much-hyped battles deliver the giddy thrills we demand but in the moments when the pair aren’t at war there’s also a staggeringly well-built and extensive universe to explore and one that’s barely been teased in the trailers we’ve seen.”