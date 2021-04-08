Godzilla vs Kong Live stream Free: How to Watch Online – Film Daily

Godzilla vs Kong, the monster movie whose plot needs no explanation, released on March 31 in the US simultaneously in cinemas and on HBO Max.

Deadline quotes Warner Media head Andy Forssell as saying that the movie “had a larger viewing audience than any other film or show on HBO Max since launch “.How and where to watch Godzilla vs Kong Live stream.

Although that figure only includes data from smart TVs, when compared against HBO Max’s second-biggest film, Wonder Woman 1984, using the same metrics, its 3.6 million trumps the DC heroine’s 2.2 million.

Godzilla vs Kong is tracking to be the biggest US hit of the past year, and you can see why it’s proving a monster success in the comfort of your own home.

Godzilla vs Kong sees the two titans set on a collision course by unseen forces with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Whether you’re Team Godzilla or Team Kong, get ready for an epic clash that will shake whatever screen you watch it on.

With cinemas still closed in the UK, Godzilla vs Kong is now available to rent at home for £15.99 for a 48-hour window from Prime Video, iTunes, Microsoft Store and other participating digital retailers.

It’s also available to rent in 4K Ultra HD from Prime Video, iTunes and Microsoft Store if you want the best picture quality for the same price of £15.99.

If you want to wait to see it on the big screen, you’ll have to wait until at least April 12 when drive-in cinemas are allowed to reopen. The likes of The Drive In and Nightflix are set to show Godzilla vs Kong from that date.

Cinemas in the UK are set to start reopening from May 17, but it’s unclear if Godzilla vs Kong will get a release once they do.

If you’re in the US though and aren’t a subscriber to HBO Max, you can sign up for $14.99 a month. The movie will be available to watch on HBO Max for 31 days from its theatrical release.

Ahead of the release of Godzilla vs Kong, we spoke to director Adam Wingard about the challenge of making the human storyline as compelling as the titan battle, as well as the Blair Witch trick he used to bring the battles to life.

Monster titans battle it out in Godzilla vs. Kong, streaming now on HBO Max. This thrilling blockbuster is the fourth installment in Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse, following 2014’s Godzilla, 2017’s Kong: Skull Island and 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which have all led up to this epic clash of two monster legends.

Godzilla vs. Kong hit movie theaters on Wednesday, March 31. While some theaters are still closed due to Covid precautions, there are many that remain open across the country. See tickets and showtimes here.

The film is also available to watch from home now on HBO Max. Godzilla vs. Kong debuted on HBO Max March 31, the same day as its U.S. theatrical release.

Another way to watch Godzilla vs. Kong for free? You can get HBO Max for free through AT&T if you subscribe to one of their unlimited phone, TV and internet plans. To activate, download the HBO Max app, sign in with your AT&T or DIRECTV login credentials and start streaming HBO Max for free.

HBO Max is also officially available on Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices as well, in addition to PlayStation 5, Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex.

Sometimes there’s no better way to escape life’s challenges than by turning off your brain and watching two giant monsters battle it out. Godzilla vs. Kong, as the trailer shows, pits the iconic Japanese sea monster against the enormous ape, and we are ready for it.

Monster fans in the US, Godzilla vs. Kong is out now on HBO Max (see our full HBO Max explainer here) and in some theaters. The film already opened in countries that don’t have HBO Max, like Australia, but some others, including France and Japan, won’t get it until May.

If you have HBO Max, just tune in as you normally would to watch. Like Wonder Woman 1984, there’s no extra charge above and beyond your subscription fee. Right now, HBO Max costs $15 a month.

In fact, you might already have access to HBO Max and not even know it. If you currently subscribe to HBO via your cable or satellite provider, you can probably get HBO Max without paying anything extra. We explain it in detail here, but essentially, you’ll need to watch on a smart TV or streaming device — or a Comcast Xfinity box — using the HBO Max app and your home internet connection.