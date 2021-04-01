Godzilla vs Kong Till Today Box Office Income: Total BO Collection

ENTERTAINMENT

One of the most anticipated Hollywood movie Godzilla has hit the theatres all from today. It has been scheduled for its theatrical release on 25.3.2021 along with its Hindi dubbed. Godzilla vs Kong is a collaboration of the two most thriving movies including Godzilla: King Of The Monsters and Kong Skull Island. The movie is considered as one of the greatest franchise Monster films along with that it is the 36th film in the Godzilla franchise. Whereas it is the 12th instalment in King Kong Franchise. Both are considered the biggest monster in the fiction world. Now, the movie is performing on the big screen and starting a fetching appreciating box office collection.

Godzilla vs Kong

The film has got an extended weekend as it has released on Wednesday. It is assuming that the movie will get an advantage on its first weekend and will also experience growth in the evening shows on occasion of Holi. As per the latest sources of box office, it manages to collect fair box office numbers at the ticket window. It also experiences great footfalls in the morning shows. The morning numbers are better than recent Bollywood releases Roohi and Mumbai Saga.

The movie has got immense support from most circuits especially from South circuits. It has boosted the overall box office collection of the film. However, the movie has released along with some more Hollywood movies but still running ahead of them. It has collected a wonderful first-day box office collection. It has accumulated Rs 5.56 crores and still continuing on its first day. The number will be higher than this. However, the Hindi version of the movie is struggling with the rest of the centres. The south circuit is single handily recovering the 60% contribution.

It is being expected that the first day numbers will go above Rs 6 crores. Among all the South circuits, Tamil Nadu is providing the highest numbers. This is the first Hollywood Hindi dubbed movie running at the box office and all on its way to becoming the highest number including Hindi and Hollywood movies post lockdown. It is giving an extremely tough competition to the rest of the ongoing releases.

Godzilla vs Kong is directed by Adam Wingard and produced by Thomas Tull and Jon Jashni under the production banner of Legendary Pictures. The movie is based on Godzilla by Toho and King Kong by Edgar Wallace and Merian C. Cooper. It cast Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry appearing in the leading roles. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for more information and all the latest updates on Godzilla vs Kong box office collection.

