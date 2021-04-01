“Godzilla vs. Kong” Watch Full Film Online Free on HBOMax – Film Daily

Who will win? HD Godzilla vs. Kong {2021} Watch full movie online free on HBO Max is now. The ultimate beast-off, watch Godzilla vs Kong 2021 online free movie now as WarnerBros releases another 2021 title straight to streaming and VOD platforms.

Watch Free ➤ Godzilla vs. Kong Full Online Free

Following on from Watch Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) Full Movie Online Free HD,Godzilla vs. Kong Full Free,Godzilla vs. Kong, on HBO Max Godzilla vs. Kong Full Movie Online, Watch Godzilla vs. Kong Movie Online Free,Godzilla vs. Kong HD Movie Full Watch Online Free Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) full Movie Watch Online Stream

Godzilla or Kong to win the epic battle between titans, we’ll show you how to stream Godzilla vs. Kong from anywhere in the world.

Godzilla vs. Kong Details

Release date: March 31 (3:01 a.m. ET)

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Alexander Skarsgård

Director: Adam Wingard

Age rating: PG-13

Run time: 113 min

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

Can I watch ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ in 4K and HDR?

“Godzilla vs. Kong” supports 4K Ultra HD and HDR on HBO Max. In fact, all of Warner’s in-theater movie premieres on HBO Max are set to support 4K and HDR, according to an announcement from WarnerMedia in December 2020.

How to Watch Godzilla vs. Kong for free on HBO Max

Watch ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ on HBO Max $14.99 Right now, HBO Max is the only place to watch Godzilla vs. Kong online. After its premiere on Wednesday, March 31 at 12AM PT, or 3AM ET, Godzilla vs. Kong will remain available to stream on HBO Max at no extra cost to subscribers for one month, or 31 days. What that means is that you have until Friday, April 30 to catch Godzilla vs. Kong on HBO Max until it leaves the platform during the rest of its theatrical run. If you’re not an existing subscriber, however, there are still options to stream Godzilla vs. Kong for free up ahead.

Watch Godzilla vs. Kong on Hulu With HBO Max

Watch ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ on Hulu with… $5.99+ Although HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, there’s a way to try the service for free using Hulu with HBO Max. Hulu offers a seven-day trial to check out both Hulu and HBO Max for free to new users, which is more than enough time to watch Godzilla vs. Kong and any of the other movies in the MonsterVerse while you’re at it. If you decide not to stick with the service, which costs $14.99 a month, just make sure to avoid the charge by canceling your subscription before your free trial is up.

Watch Godzilla vs. Kong With AT&T’s Free Subscription

For the AT&T customers out there, it’s worth checking to see if your plan includes a free HBO Max subscription. Plenty of plans—including AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced, and AT&T Unlimited &More Premium—are eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account. You can check out the steps to claim your free HBO Max subscription on AT&T’s website.

How to watch Godzilla vs. Kong in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and want to watch the latest film in the MonsterVerse, then you’ll need to be an HBO Max subscriber to do so. Godzilla vs. Kong will be available to stream at no additional cost for all HBO Max subscribers beginning on Wednesday, March 31.

Watch Godzilla vs. Kong in Canada, the UK, and Australia

As HBO Max is not yet available outside of the U.S., Warner Bros has decided to make Legendary Pictures’ latest film available to rent on Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) services in Canada, the UK, and Australia including Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube Movies and more. While PVOD pricing has not yet been revealed, renting Godzilla vs. Kong will likely cost you anywhere between $24.99 and $29.99. It’s also worth noting that Candian viewers will be able to watch the film on Wednesday, March 31 while Australian and UK viewers will have to wait until Thursday, April 1 to do so.

Godzilla vs Kong reviews

Collider’s Steven Weintraub wrote that you might feel like you’re missing out at home, saying “The Godzilla and Kong stuff is why you pay to see this movie on an IMAX screen.”

On the more positive end of the spectrum, Brandon Davis (of the Phase Zero podcast) tweeted “It’s like Fast & Furious but with giant monsters,” which is the kind of thing that makes us wish we could see it right now.

Godzilla vs Kong trailer

This is where all the excitement started. The official Godzilla vs Kong trailer clip begins with footage of Godzilla attacking a city, and then we learn that Kong is being called in to save humanity, but he’s been knocked out before he can get here.

What is Godzilla vs Kong about?

Serving as a sequel to both Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of Monsters, the film will see the two gargantuan creatures cross paths in an epic battle – all while a human-led conspiracy group strives to defeat both of the Titans and reclaim the Earth for themselves.

And rather than sitting on the fence, it looks like there could well be a definitive victor of the battle – with director Adam Wingard having previously teased during an interview with Entertainment Weekly that “I do want people to walk away from this film feeling like, ‘Okay, there is a winner’.”

Godzilla vs Kong is due to be released on 1st April 2021. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our Movies hub, or take a look at our TV Guide.