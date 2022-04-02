Gogglebox: Micah Wayne reveals battle with alopecia after Oscar slap

Micah Wayne (right) opened up about her own alopecia, just like Jada Pinkett Smith (left) (Picture: Instagram/MichaelNicoleHairstylist; LumeImages/SplashNews)

Gogglebox star Micah Wayne revealed her personal battle with alopecia on last night’s show.

The cast, including Micah and his partner Marcus Luthor, witnessed the viral Oscars moment, where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

In case you missed it, Will hit the stage at the awards ceremony and slapped comedian Chris when he compared Jada to the fictional action character GI Jane, who shaves his head.

Jada previously talked about suffering from alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss.

In last night’s episode, various cast members shared the now infamous…