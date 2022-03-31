Going in-depth on the Raptors, Scotty Barnes and the future of the NBA



You are welcome Zero, Where Kevin O’Connor brings you inside the NBA along with the people who know it best. KOC heads north and brings in Samson Folk, a freelance reporter who covers the Raptors for Raptors Republic.

(00:56) – KOC thoughts on Paul George’s return and Bucks-76ers game

(06:18) – The Raptors’ unique offensive strategy

(08:16) – Pascal Siakam’s reformation and what else to expect from Ozzy Anunobi

(14:49) – Describing Scotty Barnes

(19:31) – How the Raptors used Barnes against Nikola Jokic

(26:51) – Could Barnes develop into a primary facilitator?

(28:47) – rookie ranking and winning ROTY for each top candidate

(37:09) – Samson’s favorite player is not on the Raptors

(41:18) – The NBA is as deep as ever and continues to evolve

Host: Kevin …