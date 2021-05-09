Going Off-Air/ Grand Finale Date Postponed?







The most controversial news is coming forward among the die-hard fans of it from the Bigg Boss Kannada season 8, which can make your heart shattered. Because everyone loves to watch but as per the sources makers have decided to make the show off-aired due to pandemic. But it can be changed due to their decision, but the news has created havoc and at the same time it has become the subject of discussion. But numerous questions have popped out in the mind of their fans so check the details below.

As per the recent reports, there are wide chances has come in front of makers regarding the show, so it might go off-aired or mid-Grand finale can take place. Under which makers, a contestant who will get the uncounted votes will win the show, but it’s not clear because the show has a great fan base and expectation of fans. Through which they will think twice before taking any step because this show is bestowing real talent and no one wants to miss it.

All contestants of the show are doing their best through which they are getting numerous votes, and their all activities are being liked by the uncounted fans of it. Because few people are die-hard fans of it who catches each and every activity, so it could be hard for them. But everyone will have to accept the decision which will be taken by the makers because everything is under their hands. But still, fans are unfamiliar with the truth behind it that will they organize a grand finale or off-air show.

On this recent Saturday head of Colors, Kannada Business Mr. Parameshwar Gundkal has taken a decision to end the show. As per the sources, Parmeshwar has an informed the audience on social media, where he posted that they are going to end the Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. The show has completed more than 70 days successfully and was going towards the decisive phase but this agonistic statement has made it the subject to discussion.

He has posted in which he wrote that it’s too hard to take such a decision which can make the audience heart get shattered. Because all contestants are trying their hard but as per the pandemic situation they would take a decision to make it off-aired. Because the state is going to announce strict lockdown due to the worst situation, which is facing by the entire nation, so let see what will happen next.