Gol Ericsson today vs Chelsea. Video by Brentford: Premier League | football-international

brentfordwith four eyelashes, unarmed Chelsea, delivered their first loss at home since October, their toughest defeat of the season, and set the alarm for the ‘Blues’ four days after receiving Real Madrid (1-4). The London team suffered its first defeat after Roman Abramovich announced the sale of the club and in the worst possible way. Till this Saturday, he had won all the six matches of that time. And it wasn’t just a loss, it was one of the worst since Thomas Tuchel came on the bench.

Nothing foreshadowed it. Everything seemed to point when Antonio Rudiger unblocked the duel at Stamford Bridge, which, with a great goal from 35m, went 0-0 at halftime. A shot from somewhere that hit a post and went into the target…