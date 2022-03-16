Gold And Silver Price Update In India Today, Bullion Market Rate Slashed Today

Gold Silver Rate Today: There is a decline in the price of gold and silver today and they have gone below their important levels. Gold has shown a fall of more than Rs 2500 in the fall of several consecutive days. The reason behind the fall in the price of gold is that the Federal Reserve is going to raise interest rates in the US, due to which investment in the dollar is increasing and the interest of investors in gold has decreased.

how are gold prices today

Today there has been a fall in the gold rate and after that gold has come down from the crucial level of Rs 51,500 per 10 grams. Today, April futures of gold is trading with a fall of Rs 190. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold is trading at Rs 51374 per 10 grams after falling by Rs 190 or 0.37 percent.

how is silver

The continuous weakness continues in the shiny metal silver i.e. silver and along with gold, there is a fall in the price of silver. On MCX, the price of silver is showing a low of Rs 430. Silver in May futures declined by Rs 430 or 0.63 per cent to remain at Rs 67,896 per kg and silver prices have slipped below Rs 68,000 per kg.

Gold and silver prices in the international market

In the international market, gold is trading at $ 1.50 per ounce and today the price of gold has come to $ 1919 per ounce. Talking about silver, today its price is trading at $ 25.067 an ounce and it is also being traded with a red mark.

