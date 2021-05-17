Gold miners, tech rebound help ASX edge higher – The Australian Financial Review

“The precious metals complex has been buoyed by a weakening US dollar and temporary reversal in real yields, which had begun to price in rate hikes prematurely earlier in the year,” said Martijn Rats, commodities strategist at Morgan Stanley.

“These factors together with high inflation expectations and recovering physical markets have enabled the gold price to rally to $US1840 an ounce from the March low of $US1687 an ounce.”

ASX-listed gold miners posted large gains on the precious metal’s strength. Ramelius Resources jumped 7.8 per cent to $1.87, Resolute Mining climbed 7.8 per cent to 62¢, Northern Star Resources added 6.5 per cent to $11.22, Evolution Mining firmed 5.3 per cent to $5.12, and Westgold Resources closed 4.4 per cent higher at $2.12.

The fall in the iron ore price did not weigh down miners of the steel-making material as Fortescue Metals Group firmed 1.4 per cent to $23.10, BHP Group edged 0.1 per cent higher to $49.60 and Rio Tinto added 0.5 per cent to $126.04.

Ampol shares climbed 6.1 per cent higher to $27.51, buoyed by the new Australian government refining package that will have the company maintain its Lytton refining operations until at least mid-2027.

Viva Energy was another stock to benefit from the government’s announcement as it welcomed the implementation of a long-term fuel security package (FSP). Viva said it would make a six-year commitment to maintaining refining operations through to June 30, 2027. The stock jumped 7 per cent higher to $2.13.

Ardent Leisure’s share price got a boost following the announcement that its US-based Main Event Entertainment business jumped 40 per cent in April compared with the same month two years ago (last year’s results were hammered by COVID-19). It closed the session up 6.1 per cent at $27.51.

Nuix shares fell to a record low of $3.06 during the session after an investigative report by The Australian Financial Review and The Sydney Morning Herald revealed the company’s chequered history.

The company’s shares have now fallen more than 60 per cent since listing in early December, with its valuation dragged down by a downgrade of its prospectus guidance. It dropped 9.5 per cent to end the session at $3.14.

Carsales’ valuation also plummeted after announcing it has completed the institutional component of its $428 million raising. The company said the raising was well supported with a take-up of approximately 83 per cent of eligible institutional shareholders, but its share price plunged 11.8 per cent to $17.20.

Shares in Nearmap further declined as it responded to an ASX price query related to its share price falling on news that legal proceedings had been launched against it. While Nearmap said it was in compliance with the ASX’s listing rules, its share price dropped 2.9 per cent to $1.69.

Incitec Pivot said COVID-19-related delays and unplanned outages affected its first-half performance as net profit tumbled 43.7 per cent to $36.4 million. Shares in the company closed 1.7 per cent lower on Monday at $2.37.

The major banks had a mixed session with National Australia Bank falling 0.6 per cent, Westpac dropping 0.3 per cent and ANZ declining 0.4 per cent; Commonwealth Bank bucked that trend, though, firming 1.2 per cent.