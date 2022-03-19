Gold Price: Buy Gold Quickly, Prices Decrease in a Week

You have a great opportunity to buy gold cheaply before the wedding season starts. Due to the decrease in demand due to recovery in the domestic stock markets, there was a fall in the price of gold in the business week of March 14-17. According to the data available on the website of India Bullion and Jewelers Association (IBJA), there was a significant fall in the price of gold this week as well. Due to this, the price of gold had also fallen significantly in the last business week.

Gold became so cheap in a week

March 14, 2022: In the first trading session of the week, the price of gold was at Rs 51,961 per 10 grams at the time of the closing of the bullion market.

March 15, 2022: On Tuesday, there was a fall in the price of gold by Rs 440 per 10 grams. Due to this, the price of 10 grams of gold remained at Rs 51,521 at the time of closure of the bullion market.

March 16, 2022: In the third trading session of the week, a fall of Rs 176 was recorded in the price of gold, due to which the price of gold came down to Rs 51,345 per 10 grams.

March 17, 2022: On Thursday, the price of gold rose by Rs 219 to Rs 51,564 per 10 grams.

In this way, a breakdown of Rs 397 per 10 grams was seen in the price of gold in a business week. However, on March 18, bullion markets remained closed on the occasion of Holi. At the same time, in the business week of March 7-11, a decrease of Rs 1,133 per 10 grams was recorded in the price of gold. In this way, gold became cheaper by Rs 1,530 per 10 grams in two business weeks.

Silver price fell so much

March 14, 2022: In the first trading session of the week, the price of silver was at Rs 68,414 per kg.

March 15, 2022: On Tuesday, the price of silver fell by Rs 1,214 per kg. Due to this the price of silver came down to Rs 67,200 per kg.

March 16, 2022: On Wednesday, the price of silver fell marginally by Rs 18 to Rs 67,182 per kg.

March 17, 2022: On Thursday, the price of silver rose by Rs 823 to Rs 68,005 per kg.

Thus, a total fall of Rs 409 per kg was recorded in the price of silver in one business week. At the same time, in the business week of March 7-11, the price of silver was broken by Rs 867 per kg. In this way, a breakdown of Rs 1,276 per kg has been seen in the price of silver in the last two business weeks.