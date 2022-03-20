BUSINESS

Gold Price Down 400 Rupees In One Week Silver Also Down 409 Rupees 19 March 2022

Gold Price Down: There is a continuous decline in the prices of gold and silver. Gold has become cheaper for several days before Holi. After trading this whole week, gold has become cheaper by about Rs 400 per 10 grams. At the same time, silver has also slipped near Rs 409. Indian Bullion and Jewelers Association (IBJA) has given information about this.

Know how cheap gold became?
According to the Indian Bullion and Jewelers Association (IBJA), on Monday, March 14, the price of gold was Rs 51,961 per 10 grams. At the same time, on March 17, the price of gold has closed at the level of Rs 51,564 per 10 grams, so accordingly there has been a fall of about Rs 397 in the week.

silver becomes cheaper
Apart from this, if we talk about silver prices, on Monday, the price of silver was Rs 68,414 per kg, which has slipped by Rs 409 to close at 68,005 level on March 17.

Check how was the price of gold-
March 14 – Rs 51,943 per 10 grams
March 15 – Rs 51,521 per 10 grams
March 16 – Rs 51,345 per 10 grams
March 17 – Rs 51,564 per 10 grams

Rates are not released on Saturday and Sunday
Let us tell you that the Indian Bull and Jewelers Association (IBJA) does not release gold rates on Saturdays and Sundays due to holidays.

Check Your City Rate
You can also check the price of gold sitting at your home. According to the Indian Bullion and Jewelers Association, you can check the price by just giving a missed call to the number 8955664433. Your message will come on the same number from which you message.

check whether gold is real or fake
You can also use the government app to check the purity of gold. Through ‘BIS Care app’ you can check the purity of gold whether it is real or fake. Apart from this, you can also complain through this app.

