Gold Price: Shocking information about the price of gold, buy soon, know the details

New Delhi: There is a fierce war going on between Russia and Ukraine, which has not been resolved even after all rounds of talks. The war between the two countries is also affecting the stock markets around the world. There is a lot of volatility in the price of gold and silver in the Indian bullion market, due to which there is confusion about the purchase among the customers.

On Saturday, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in India was Rs 51,770, while the price of 22 carat gold (10 grams) was Rs 47,450. The rate of 10 grams of gold for 24 carats has increased by Rs 10 and 22 carats has remained unchanged in the last 24 hours.

In India, the gold price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) was Rs 51,760 while that of 22 carat gold (10 grams) was Rs 47,450. In the last 24 hours, there was slight fluctuation in gold prices in various metro cities of India.

Today gold price in Chennai is Rs.52,600 for 24 carat (10 grams) while that of 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 48,220. In Kolkata, 24 carat (10 g) gold price is Rs 51,770 while 22 carat (10 g) price is Rs 47,450.

At the same time, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 51,770 while the cost of 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 47,450. In the national capital Delhi, 24 carat (10 grams) gold is priced at Rs 51,770 while 22 carat (10 grams) gold is priced at Rs 47,450.

In Bhubaneswar today, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 51,770 while the price of 22 carat (10 grams) gold is Rs 47,450. Gold Price: 24 carat gold (10 grams) has increased by Rs 10 in last 24 hours while 22 carat gold has seen no movement today.

At the same time, if you want to check the purity of gold now, then an app has been made by the government for this. With the BIS Care app, customers can check the purity of gold. Through this app, you can not only check the purity of gold, but can also make any complaint related to it.