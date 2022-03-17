gold price today 17 march 2022 latest update ssh | Gold Price Today- Gold became expensive a day before Holi, know today’s price

Chandigarh– Gold Price Today- The price of gold continues to fluctuate continuously. If we talk about March 17, then the price of gold has increased by Rs 160. The prices of gold were falling continuously for the last few days, but today there has been a jump in the prices of gold.
According to the report, where yesterday the gold price of 10 grams 24 carat was Rs 51,600. At the same time, today the price of gold has jumped to Rs 51,760 for 10 grams of 24 carats and Rs 47,450 for 10 grams of 22 carats.
Know Your City’s Gold Rate:
Chennai ₹48,140 ₹52,510
Mumbai ₹47,450 ₹51,760
Delhi ₹47,450 ₹51,760
Kolkata ₹47,450 ₹51,760
Bangalore ₹47,450 ₹51,760
Hyderabad ₹47,450 ₹51,760
Kerala ₹47,450 ₹51,760
Pune ₹ 47,480 ₹ 51,790
Vadodara ₹47,500 ₹51,810
Ahmedabad ₹47,520 ₹51,830
Jaipur ₹47,600 ₹51,910
Lucknow ₹47,600 ₹51,910
Coimbatore ₹48,140 ₹52,510
Madurai ₹48,140 ₹52,510
Vijayawada ₹47,450 ₹51,760
Patna ₹47,480 ₹51,790
Nagpur ₹47,500 ₹51,810
Chandigarh ₹47,600 ₹51,910
Surat ₹47,520 ₹51,830
Bhubaneswar ₹47,450 ₹51,760
Mangalore ₹47,450 ₹51,760
Visakhapatnam ₹47,450 ₹51,760
Nashik ₹47,480 ₹51,790
Mysore ₹47,450 ₹51,760
Know the purity of gold in this way:
Mostly 22 carats are used for making jewellery. Some people also use 18 carat gold. According to the carat, the hall mark is made on the jewellery. 999 is written on 24 carat gold, while 23 carat 958, 22 carat 916, 21 carat 875 and 18 carat 750 is written.