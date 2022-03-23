GOLD PRICE TODAY, 23 March 2022 updated ssh | Gold and silver are cheaper on 23 March, know the rate of 10 grams of gold

GOLD PRICE TODAY, 23 MARCH 2022: The rate of gold and silver has been fluctuating for a long time. If we talk about March 23, then today i.e. on March 23, there was a fall in the price of gold.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the price of gold and silver (SONE KE BHAV) has seen a decline. MCX gold April futures have been seen trading at Rs 51,373 per 10 grams with a weakness of 0.14 percent or Rs 70.

At the same time, silver May futures have been seen trading at Rs 67,763 per kg with a fall of 0.23 per cent i.e. Rs 154.

What is the expert’s guess

Market analysts say that after the end of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, gold prices will fall sharply. Russia also has large reserves of gold and wants to sell it in the global market. If this gold comes in the market then its supply will increase and there can be a big fall in the prices.

Gold and silver prices in the international market:

Gold prices fell on Wednesday as US Treasury yields rose after Federal Reserve officials pushed for sharp interest rate hikes to tackle inflation, according to Reuters.

Know- Rates of gold and silver in major cities of the country

In New Delhi, the rate of 22 carat gold is Rs 47,750 per 10 grams and the rate of silver is Rs 68,900 per kg. In Mumbai, the rate of 22 carat gold is Rs 47,750 per 10 grams and the rate of silver is Rs 68,900 per kg. In Kolkata, the rate of 22 carat gold is Rs 47,750 per 10 grams and the rate of silver is Rs 68,900 per kg. In Chennai, the rate of 22 carat gold is Rs 48,280 per 10 grams and the rate of silver is Rs 73,400 per kg.