Gold Price Today Down 216 Rupees On 16 March 2022 Silver Price Today Up

Gold Price Update: There is a continuous decline in the prices of gold. Even today gold has become cheaper in the Delhi bullion market. At the same time, there has been a rise in silver prices today. After trading on Wednesday, gold prices have closed at the level of 51,495. HDFC Securities has given information about this.

how cheap is gold

In the Delhi bullion market, gold has slipped by Rs 216 to Rs 51,279 per 10 grams on Wednesday. At the same time, a fall of Rs 668 has been seen in the price of gold on Tuesday. At the same time, gold had closed at Rs 51,495 per 10 grams in the previous trading session.

Silver becomes costlier by Rs 200

Apart from this, silver prices have seen a rise of Rs 200 today. After today’s trading, silver has closed at Rs 67,827 per kg. At the same time, the last trading session has closed at Rs 67,627 per kg.

international market price

Apart from this, talking about the international market, the price of gold was trading down by 0.18 percent at $ 1,914 an ounce. On the other hand, silver was stable at $ 24.80 an ounce.

Know what is the opinion of experts?

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, “Spot gold of 24 carat gold in Delhi declined by Rs 216 on account of fall in global gold prices and recovery in rupee.

The impact of the Fed Reserve’s decision will be visible

Ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s decision, the rupee rose by 41 paise to hit a nearly two-week high of 76.21 against the US dollar, tracking the rise in domestic equity markets and Asian currencies. “Gold prices fell on the prospect of an interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve amid inflation hitting a 40-year high,” he said.

Read also:

Indian Railways: If you do not get tickets to go home on Holi, then make reservations in these trains immediately, you will get confirmed seats.

Crorepati Stock: This share of Rs 12 made crorepati, 1 lakh became 1.64 crores