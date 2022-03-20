BUSINESS

Gold Price Today: Gold becomes cheaper by Rs 4636, now buy 10 grams – gold silver jewelry rate price at Rs 30165 latest update on 20th march 2022 know latest rate in indian sarafa market today

Gold Price Today: After the strong rise in the prices of gold and silver in recent days due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, now there is a fall in the price of gold in the international market including India. Gold as well as silver prices have been declining in India for the past few days amid a weak global trend. In the last trading week, a fall of Rs 588 was recorded in the price of gold, while silver became cheaper by Rs 1198.

In India, gold is getting cheaper by about Rs 4600 per 10 grams and silver by Rs 12000 per kg from its all-time high. At present, gold is getting around Rs 51500 per 10 grams and silver at the rate of Rs 68000 per kg.

Let us tell you that in this trading week, only four days in the bullion market could be traded from March 14 to March 17. The market remained closed on March 18 on account of Holi. Whereas on March 19 and 20, the market remains closed like this on Saturday-Sunday.

Earlier on Thursday, 24 carat gold was closed at Rs 51564, 23 carat gold Rs 51358, 22 carat gold Rs 47233, 18 carat gold Rs 38673 and 14 carat gold Rs 146 at Rs 30165 per 10 grams.

In this India, gold was selling cheaper by about Rs 4636 per 10 grams than its all-time high. Let us tell you that gold had made its all-time high in August 2020. At that time gold had gone up to the level of Rs 56200 per ten grams. At the same time, silver was getting cheaper at the rate of about Rs 11975 per kg from its highest level. The all-time high level of silver is Rs 79980 per kg.

first published:March 20, 2022, 1:07 p.m.

