Gold Price Today: Gold Price Continues Ups and Downs, Quickly Check 10 Gram Rate

With the wedding season, the price of gold and silver continues to fluctuate, despite the rise in the price of gold, if it is seen, it is still below Rs 9,100 from the record level, while silver is cheaper by Rs 10,100 from its record level is.

