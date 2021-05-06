ENTERTAINMENT

Gold Price Today: Gold Price Continues Ups and Downs, Quickly Check 10 Gram Rate

With the wedding season, the price of gold and silver continues to fluctuate, despite the rise in the price of gold, if it is seen, it is still below Rs 9,100 from the record level, while silver is cheaper by Rs 10,100 from its record level is.

Here in the bullion market today, the prices of gold and silver have registered a rise again. In such a situation, if you want to buy gold, then it is a good time because its price has started increasing once again during the wedding season. Today, June futures gold on MCX is up 0.23 percent at 47,108 per 10 grams. At the same time, silver has increased by 0.27 per cent to Rs 69,809 per kg.


New gold prices rose by Rs 115 on Thursday on the Multi Commodity Exchange. Today, June futures gold is trading up 0.23 per cent at 47,108 per 10 grams, new prices of silver. In other words, silver prices have also gone up on MCX.

