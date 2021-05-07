ENTERTAINMENT

Gold Price Today: Gold prices rose in silver, check 10 grams of gold price

After the sharp fall in the price of gold and silver last week, once again, it has started to rise strongly. Gold and silver prices have seen a tremendous jump in Indian markets today, on MCX gold today has gained 0.16 percent to reach 47,670 per 10 grams. At the same time, silver has increased by 0.26 per cent to close to Rs 72,000 per kg. If seen, the gold price has started to shine with the wedding season.

Talking about the international market, here gold rates are trading at a flat level, spot gold was trading at $ 1,815 an ounce.

New gold prices rose by 0.16 per cent to 47,670 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange on Friday, with gold gaining 0.23 per cent to 47,108 per 10 grams yesterday.

