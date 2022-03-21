Gold Price Update: Big drop in gold price, know latest 14 to 24 carat price – gold silver jewelry rate price latest update on 21st march 2022 know latest rate in indian sarafa market t

Gold Price Update: There is important news for people planning to buy gold or gold jewelry. In the last trading week (14 to 17 March) amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the price of silver along with gold was registered. In the last trading week, gold became cheaper by Rs 588 per 10 grams and silver by Rs 1198 per kg.

After this fall, gold is currently selling cheaper by Rs 4636 and silver by Rs 11975 from its all-time high. At present, gold is at the level of Rs 51500 per 10 grams and silver at Rs 68000 per kg.

Actually, a new business week is starting from today. Today is the first day of the new trading week. Earlier in the last trading week in the bullion market, along with gold, there was a softening in the price of silver. In such a situation, today everyone’s eyes will be on how gold and silver move in the Indian bullion market on the first day of the new trading week.

Rate is not released on Saturday and Sunday

It is worth noting that on March 18, the market was closed due to Holi, then due to the holiday on Saturday and Sunday, the Indian Bull and Jewelers Association (IBJA) does not release the rate of gold and silver. On Thursday, gold became expensive by Rs 219 per ten grams and closed at Rs 51564 per 10 grams. Earlier on Wednesday, gold had closed at Rs 51345 per 10 grams. On the other hand, silver became costlier by Rs 823 and closed at Rs 68005 per kg. Earlier on Wednesday, silver closed at 67182 per kg level.

14 to 24 carat gold latest price

In this way, 24 carat gold became costlier by Rs 219 on Thursday by Rs 51564, 23 carat gold 219 costlier by Rs 51358, 22 carat gold 201 costlier by Rs 47233, 18 carat gold costing Rs 164 by Rs 38673 and 14 carat gold 146. Rupee became expensive and closed at Rs 30165 per 10 grams.

Gold 4636 and silver 11975 is getting cheaper from all time high

After this fall, on Thursday, gold was selling cheaper by about Rs 4636 per 10 grams than its all-time high. Let us tell you that gold had made its all-time high in August 2020. At that time gold had gone up to the level of Rs 56200 per ten grams. At the same time, silver was getting cheaper at the rate of about Rs 11975 per kg from its highest level. The all-time high level of silver is Rs 79980 per kg.

Know the latest price of gold like this by giving a missed call

You can give a missed call to 8955664433 to know the retail rates of 22 karat and 18 karat gold jewellery. Rates will be received through SMS in a short time. Along with this, for information about frequent updates, you can visit www.ibja.co or ibjarates.com.