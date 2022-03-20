Gold Price Update: Gold becomes cheaper by Rs 588, silver also falls by Rs 1198 – gold silver jewelry rate price latest update on 20th march 2022 know latest rate in indian sarafa market

new Delhi: If you want to buy gold or gold jewelry then there is good news for you. In this trading week also, the price of gold and silver continued to fluctuate. In this trading week, a fall of Rs 588 was recorded in the price of gold, while silver became cheaper by Rs 1198.

In fact, in this trading week, only four days could be traded in the bullion market from March 14 to March 17. On March 18, the market remained closed due to Holi. Whereas on March 19 and 20, the market remains closed like this on Saturday-Sunday.

On the first day of this trading week, on Monday, March 14, gold was at Rs 52152 per 10 grams, while on Thursday, gold closed at Rs 51564. In this way, a fall of Rs 588 was recorded in the price of gold. On the other hand, silver was at Rs 69203 per kg on Monday, while on Thursday silver closed at Rs 68005. In this way, silver became cheaper by Rs 1198 per kg in this trading week.

On the fourth day of this trading week, on Thursday, gold became expensive by Rs 219 per ten grams and closed at Rs 51564 per 10 grams. Earlier on Wednesday, gold had closed at Rs 51345 per 10 grams. On the other hand, silver became costlier by Rs 823 and closed at Rs 68005 per kg. Earlier on Wednesday, silver closed at 67182 per kg level.

14 to 24 carat gold latest price

In this way, 24 carat gold became costlier by Rs 219 on Thursday by Rs 51564, 23 carat gold 219 costlier by Rs 51358, 22 carat gold 201 costlier by Rs 47233, 18 carat gold costing Rs 164 by Rs 38673 and 14 carat gold 146. Rupee became expensive and closed at Rs 30165 per 10 grams.

Gold 4636 and silver 11975 is getting cheaper from all time high

After this fall, on Thursday, gold was selling cheaper by about Rs 4636 per 10 grams than its all-time high. Let us tell you that gold had made its all-time high in August 2020. At that time gold had gone up to the level of Rs 56200 per ten grams. At the same time, silver was getting cheaper at the rate of about Rs 11975 per kg from its highest level. The all-time high level of silver is Rs 79980 per kg.

Know the latest price of gold like this by giving a missed call

You can give a missed call to 8955664433 to know the retail rates of 22 karat and 18 karat gold jewellery. Rates will be received through SMS in a short time. Along with this, for information about frequent updates, you can visit www.ibja.co or ibjarates.com.