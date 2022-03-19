Gold Price Update: Great opportunity to buy gold in Rs 30165, know here the latest rate of 14, 18, 22, 23 to 24 carat – gold silver jewelry rate price latest update on 19th March 2022 know latest rate in indian sarafa market t

Gold Price Update: If you want to buy gold or gold jewelry then there is good news for you. Gold is currently getting cheaper by about Rs 4600 per 10 grams and silver by Rs 12000 per kg from its all-time high. At present, gold is getting around Rs 51500 per 10 grams and silver at the rate of Rs 68000 per kg.

Let us tell you that due to Holi, the bullion market was closed on Friday, March 18. Earlier, on the fourth day of this trading week on Thursday, along with gold, silver prices increased. On Thursday, gold became costlier by Rs 219 per 10 grams as compared to Wednesday, while silver rose by Rs 823 per kg.

On the fourth day of this trading week, on Thursday, gold became expensive by Rs 219 per ten grams and closed at Rs 51564 per 10 grams. Earlier on Wednesday, gold had closed at Rs 51345 per 10 grams. On the other hand, silver became costlier by Rs 823 and closed at Rs 67182 per kg. Earlier on Wednesday, silver closed at 67182 per kg level.

14 to 24 carat gold latest price

In this way, 24 carat gold became costlier by Rs 219 on Thursday by Rs 51564, 23 carat gold 219 costlier by Rs 51358, 22 carat gold 201 costlier by Rs 47233, 18 carat gold costing Rs 164 by Rs 38673 and 14 carat gold 146. Rupee became expensive and closed at Rs 30165 per 10 grams.

Gold 4636 and silver 11975 is getting cheaper from all time high

After this fall, on Thursday, gold was selling cheaper by about Rs 4636 per 10 grams than its all-time high. Let us tell you that gold had made its all-time high in August 2020. At that time gold had gone up to the level of Rs 56200 per ten grams. At the same time, silver was getting cheaper at the rate of about Rs 11975 per kg from its highest level. The all-time high level of silver is Rs 79980 per kg.

Know the latest price of gold like this by giving a missed call

You can give a missed call to 8955664433 to know the retail rates of 22 karat and 18 karat gold jewellery. Rates will be received through SMS in a short time. Along with this, for information about frequent updates, you can visit www.ibja.co or ibjarates.com.

24 carat gold is purest

24 carat gold is considered the purest, but jewelry cannot be made from this gold because it is very soft. Therefore, mostly 22 carat gold is used in making jewelery or jewellery.

Know the purity of gold like this

If you want to check the purity of gold now, then an app has been made by the government for this. With the BIS Care app, customers can check the purity of gold. Through this app, you can not only check the purity of gold, but can also make any complaint related to it.

Buy gold only after seeing hallmark

Let us tell you that while buying gold, keep in mind its quality. Gold jewelery should be bought only after seeing the hallmark. The hallmark is a government guarantee of gold and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is the only agency in India that determines the hallmark. The hallmarking scheme operates under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, rules and regulations.

