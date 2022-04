The price of 24 carat gold opened at Rs 52,645. On Monday, the price of gold in the bullion market closed at Rs 52,510. Today the rate increased by Rs 135. The average price of 23 carat gold stood at Rs 52,435. The spot price of 22 carat gold stood at Rs 48,223. At the same time, the price of 18 carat reached Rs 39,484. Today the rate of 14 carat gold stood at Rs 30797.