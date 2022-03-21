Gold-Silver Price Today: Gold-Silver became cheaper again today, silver reached below 68 thousand, see latest rate – Gold Silver Price Update today on 21 March decreased Sona Chandi Bhav Bullion gold silver latest rates down lbsb

Gold-Silver Price Today: The Indian bullion market has released the gold and silver prices on the first day of the trading week. Today i.e. on the morning of March 21, 2002, once again the rate of gold and silver has come down. 10 grams of gold of 999 purity has become Rs 51342, while the price of one kg of silver of 999 purity has come down to Rs 67426.

According to the official website of India Bullion and Jewelers Association (IBJA), ibjarates.com, the price of ten grams of gold of 999 purity has fallen by Rs 222 on Monday morning. At the same time, one kg of silver of 999 purity has become cheaper by Rs 579.

Today’s Gold-Silver Price (Gold-Silver Price Today)

Gold and silver rates are issued twice daily. Once in the morning and second time in the evening. According to ibjarates.com, 10 grams of gold of 995 purity is getting Rs 51136 today. The price of 916 purity gold has come down to Rs 47029. Apart from this, gold of 750 purity is getting today for Rs 38507. At the same time, if we talk about gold of 585 purity, its price has gone up to Rs 30035 today.

Accuracy Monday morning price Monday evening price Gold (per 10 grams) 999 51342 Gold (per 10 grams) 995 51136 Gold (per 10 grams) 916 47029 Gold (per 10 grams) 750 38507 Gold (per 10 grams) 585 30035 Silver (per 1 kg) 999 67426

Gold and silver became cheaper by how much today?

The price of gold and silver changes daily. Today once again gold and silver have become cheap. Gold of 995 purity is getting today at Rs 222 less. Apart from this, the price of 916 purity gold has decreased by Rs 204 today. Talking about the price of 750 purity gold, its price has come down by Rs 166. At the same time, gold of 585 purity has become cheaper by Rs 130.

This is how purity is recognized

There is a way to measure the purity of jewelry. In this, many types of marks related to hallmark are found, through these marks the purity of the jewelry can be recognized. Out of this, there is a scale ranging from one carat to 24 carat.

If there is 22 carat jewelry, then 916 will be written in it.

875 will be written on 21 carat jewellery.

750 is written on 18 carat jewellery.

If there is jewelery of 14 carats, then 585 will be written in it.

Know the price of gold and silver by missed call

Rates are not issued by ibja on Saturdays and Sundays except holidays declared by the central government. You can give a missed call to 8955664433 to know the retail rate of 22 carat and 18 carat gold jewellery. Rates will be received through SMS in a short time. Apart from this, you can visit www.ibja.com for information about frequent updates.

Rates are different at the time of jewelry

Explain that the prices released by the Indian Bullion Jewelers Association give information about the standard price of gold of different purity. All these prices are before tax and making charges. The rates issued by IBJA are universal across the country but GST is not included in its prices. Let us tell you that while buying jewelry, the rates of gold or silver are higher due to including tax.

