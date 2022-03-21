BUSINESS

Gold-Silver Price Today: Gold-Silver became cheaper again today, silver reached below 68 thousand, see latest rate – Gold Silver Price Update today on 21 March decreased Sona Chandi Bhav Bullion gold silver latest rates down lbsb

Posted on

Story Highlights

  • Gold and silver rates fall
  • Silver is getting today for less than Rs 579.

Gold-Silver Price Today: The Indian bullion market has released the gold and silver prices on the first day of the trading week. Today i.e. on the morning of March 21, 2002, once again the rate of gold and silver has come down. 10 grams of gold of 999 purity has become Rs 51342, while the price of one kg of silver of 999 purity has come down to Rs 67426.

According to the official website of India Bullion and Jewelers Association (IBJA), ibjarates.com, the price of ten grams of gold of 999 purity has fallen by Rs 222 on Monday morning. At the same time, one kg of silver of 999 purity has become cheaper by Rs 579.

Today’s Gold-Silver Price (Gold-Silver Price Today)
Gold and silver rates are issued twice daily. Once in the morning and second time in the evening. According to ibjarates.com, 10 grams of gold of 995 purity is getting Rs 51136 today. The price of 916 purity gold has come down to Rs 47029. Apart from this, gold of 750 purity is getting today for Rs 38507. At the same time, if we talk about gold of 585 purity, its price has gone up to Rs 30035 today.

Accuracy Monday morning price Monday evening price
Gold (per 10 grams) 999 51342
Gold (per 10 grams) 995 51136
Gold (per 10 grams) 916 47029
Gold (per 10 grams) 750 38507
Gold (per 10 grams) 585 30035
Silver (per 1 kg) 999 67426

Gold and silver became cheaper by how much today?
The price of gold and silver changes daily. Today once again gold and silver have become cheap. Gold of 995 purity is getting today at Rs 222 less. Apart from this, the price of 916 purity gold has decreased by Rs 204 today. Talking about the price of 750 purity gold, its price has come down by Rs 166. At the same time, gold of 585 purity has become cheaper by Rs 130.

This is how purity is recognized
There is a way to measure the purity of jewelry. In this, many types of marks related to hallmark are found, through these marks the purity of the jewelry can be recognized. Out of this, there is a scale ranging from one carat to 24 carat.

If there is 22 carat jewelry, then 916 will be written in it.
875 will be written on 21 carat jewellery.
750 is written on 18 carat jewellery.
If there is jewelery of 14 carats, then 585 will be written in it.

Know the price of gold and silver by missed call
Rates are not issued by ibja on Saturdays and Sundays except holidays declared by the central government. You can give a missed call to 8955664433 to know the retail rate of 22 carat and 18 carat gold jewellery. Rates will be received through SMS in a short time. Apart from this, you can visit www.ibja.com for information about frequent updates.

Rates are different at the time of jewelry
Explain that the prices released by the Indian Bullion Jewelers Association give information about the standard price of gold of different purity. All these prices are before tax and making charges. The rates issued by IBJA are universal across the country but GST is not included in its prices. Let us tell you that while buying jewelry, the rates of gold or silver are higher due to including tax.

read this also-

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

647
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
533
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
469
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
446
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
425
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
414
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
399
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
389
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
387
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top