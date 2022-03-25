GOLDEN 8: Duke men’s basketball edges Texas Tech in San Francisco to move on to Elite 8

San Francisco-Seeing the end of their beloved head coach’s career, the Blue Devils refused to leave, and they punched their ticket to the Elite Eight because of it.

The second-seeded Blue Devils traveled to San Francisco for the West Regional, where they defeated the third-seeded Red Raiders 78–73 in Sweet 16 at the Chase Center. After a slow start, in which the Red Raiders dominated the first few minutes, the Blue Devils rallied in heroic fashion as the matchup turned into a hard-fought battle of active offenses in the second.

“I’ve never played in a basketball game like this. When you’re there, it’s not like you’re even thinking. You’re just playing to win,” freshman …