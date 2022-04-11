Golden Boy president wants Ryan Garcia to fight four more times in 2022: ‘It kickstarts everything’

Ryan Garcia is expected to win three or four times this year after Golden Boy promotion president Eric Gomez defeated Emmanuel Tago.

The 23-year-old American came out of 15 months of inactivity in Texas to defeat the veteran Ghanaian by unanimous decision, and it looked like his opponent was close to stopping more than once.

The win provided new momentum in Garcia’s career after taking time off due to mental health concerns, and then returning in November against Jojo Diaz due to a hand injury that required surgery.

talking to BoxingScene.comGomez said, “It kickstarts everything.

“Going into the fight, we needed to see if he would be an early knockout, if he went through twelve tough rounds and …