Golden Globe Awards Free to Live Reddit Stream: Concert TV Show – TMT Daily

The 78th Golden Globe Awards 2021 Live Free will take place on February 28, from 5 pm-8pm on the coast PT / 8-11 ET on NBC.

The time has come to find out the nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes. The ceremony is celebrating its 78th year in 2021 with a virtual event hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Nominations will be announced on Wednesday, February 3 at 8:35 am at the nomination ceremony hosted by Henson.

The announcement of the 2021 nomination will stream on the Golden Globes website, just as it has in the previous year. IndieWire will embed the live stream below if available.

How to watch 2021 Golden Globe Awards on TV

The 78th annual event will honor the best in film and television and is sure to have an award season like no other. To make sure you’re ready, we’ve given you everything you need to know about the show, including who to watch, who to represent, which projects have scored the most nominations and more .

Who is the host?

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host opposite coasts this year. While Fey airs from the Rockefeller Center in The Rainbow Room in New York City, Poehler will host the Globes’ general location inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel. This is the couple hosting the Golden Globes for the fourth time together.

When is the ceremony?

The 2021 Golden Globes will take place on 8 February ET / 5pm PT / 1am in the UK on 28 February 2021.

In the US, the show is televising on NBC. No TV network is airing it in the UK, but The Independent will do its live-blogging evenings and nights.

Pre-show coverage will be streamed live on Golden Globes’ official Twitter account, starting at 3:30 pm in the US, and will also be live streamed on Goldenglobes.com.

The 90-minute prezzo is hosted by actor Sophia Carson and Access Hollywood reporter Zuri Hall, broadcast live from Beverly Hilton with Rasha Goyal and Scott Mantz, set to conduct remote interviews.

Who is the Golden Globe nominee?

Netflix has both film and television nominations, with Mank and The Crown scoring six each. Mank is followed by the Chicago Trial of the Chicago 7 with five Noam, and The Father, Nomadland and Promising Young Women with Appen. On the TV side, Shit’s Creek follows The Crown with five nods, while Ozark and The Undoong each land four. See the complete list of candidates here.

Who is presenting at the Golden Globe Awards 2021?

A full slate of presenters have yet to be announced, but Tiffany Haddish, Kate Hudson, Margot Robbie, Kennan Thompson, Akwafafina, Cynthia Arrivo, Joaquin Phoenix, Christie Wiig, Renee Zellweger, Kevin Bacon, Sterling Kay. Brown, Michael Douglas, Kyra. Sedwick, Susan Kelechi Watson, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Annie Mumolo are among the stars set to award.

Spike Lee’s children, Satchel and Jackson Lee, also landed roles on the show as ambassadors for the Golden Globes, while Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief and food rescue organization in the United States, will be the Globe’s official philanthropic partner.

How to watch Golden Globe Award nominations online and on TV

Golden Globe winners Parker and Hanson will announce the nominees for categories including Best Motion Picture, Best Television Series, Best Performance by an Actress, Best Performance by an Actor, Best Director. The awards are selected by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

I! The news will air the first 12 categories of Today broadcasts. I! Will move the remaining categories to E! Online and e! News’ YouTube, Twitter and Facebook channel

Hosted again by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the virtual 78th annual Golden Globe Awards are scheduled for Sunday, February 28.

NBC will broadcast the telecast, originating from both Los Angeles and New York, live coast-to-coast from 5-8 pm PT / 8-11 pm ET.

Norman Lear will receive the Globes Carol Burnett Award, and Jane Fonda is scheduled for her Cecil B. D. Mill Award.

